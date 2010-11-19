Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: June 6, 2019 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Clemente Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2123759214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Mark DeGarmo Salon Performances end this season with two outstanding choreographer: Callie Hatchett and Can Wang. The Salon Performances, held in an intimate studio at the Clement Center, give viewers an up close look at the creation of works, and the chance to engage and participate. There will also be a DeGarmo work on the program.
