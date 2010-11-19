Mark DeGarmo Dance Revives "Las Fridas" at the Clemente Center

Experience Las Fridas: a dance-theater duet inspired by Mexican painter and revolutionary, Frida Kahlo. Don't miss your chance to see the original cast perform the piece for the first time in 3 ½ years in its original, intimate setting: Studio 310.

The transcultural, transdisciplinary work breaks boundaries between dance, theater, visual arts, music, performance art, video, nations and nationalities.

Performances will be held on November 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 10.