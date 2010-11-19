Mark DeGarmo Dance presents "Las Fridas"

Time: January 9, 2020 at 8pm to January 13, 2020 at 9pm
Location: The Clemente
Street: 107 Suffolk Street, Studio 310
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://lasfridas2020.givesmar…
Phone: 2123759214
Event Type: dance, performance, theater
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 14 minutes ago
Las Fridas returns for a limited New York engagement in January 2020 after its November 2019 run sold out 5 performances. The 60-minute duet is inspired by the life and work of Mexican painter and revolutionary, Frida Kahlo. This season, the audience has the opportunity to experience the surreal 60-minute work in an intimate setting with limited seating: Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310.
Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)
Friday, January 10, 2020, 8:35pm (30-minute excerpt at Ailey Studio Theatre)
Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)
Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)
Monday, January 13, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)
