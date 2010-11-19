Mark DeGarmo Dance presents "Las Fridas"

Las Fridas returns for a limited New York engagement in January 2020 after its November 2019 run sold out 5 performances. The 60-minute duet is inspired by the life and work of Mexican painter and revolutionary, Frida Kahlo. This season, the audience has the opportunity to experience the surreal 60-minute work in an intimate setting with limited seating: Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310.

Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)

Friday, January 10, 2020, 8:35pm (30-minute excerpt at Ailey Studio Theatre)

Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)

Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)

Monday, January 13, 2020, 8pm (MDD Studio Theater 310)