danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Mark DeGarmo Dance Presents its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022

Event Details

Mark DeGarmo Dance Presents its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022

Time: April 7, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Virtual
Event Type: performance, -, dance
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022 to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring global performing artists from New York City and Riga, Latvia-- Sloga Iyengar (New York City), Marija Krtolica &  Dustin Maxwell (New York City), Aigars Larionovs & Nauris Mikelis Goba (Riga, Latvia), and Debbie Mausner (New York City) on Thursday April 7th at 7PM ET. Each performance is curated and includes audience response supported, encouraged, and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Tickets are by donation and can be purchased here.

We hope to see you there!

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mark DeGarmo Dance Presents its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022 to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2022   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service