Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its Salon Performance Series on November 21st

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7 PM

Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center (Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio 310), 107 Suffolk Street

Tickets: $15

To Purchase Tickets: www.sps2020.givesmart.com

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guest artists. Its facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of new work. The series gives opportunities to transcultural, transdisciplinary artists and art forms underrepresented in traditional or commercial performing or performance art venues.

The Series continues November 21st with Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, and Jam no Peanut.