danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its Salon Performance Series on November 21st

Event Details

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its Salon Performance Series on November 21st

Time: November 21, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Mark DeGarmo Dance, 107 Suffolk Street Studio 310, New York, NY 10002
Event Type: performance
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7 PM

Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center (Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio 310), 107 Suffolk Street

Tickets: $15

To Purchase Tickets: www.sps2020.givesmart.com 

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guest artists. Its facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of new work. The series gives opportunities to transcultural, transdisciplinary artists and art forms underrepresented in traditional or commercial performing or performance art venues. 

The Series continues November 21st with Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, and Jam no Peanut.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its Salon Performance Series on November 21st to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service