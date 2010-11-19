Mare Nostrum Elements presents Emerging Choreographer Series

Time: February 24, 2020 at 7:30pm to February 25, 2020 at 7:30pm
Location: LaGuardia P.A. Center
Street: 31-10 Thomson Avenue
City/Town: Long Island City
Website or Map: http://www.mnelements.org
Phone: 718.482.5151
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Mare Nostrum Elements, in collaboration with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City, presents their 7th annual Emerging Choreographer Series, celebrating new dances and giving an opportunity to talented dancemakers. From the 90 applicants, 10 were selected to present work in two public performances, and to receive free studio space, a stipend, and mentoring in different aspects of the dance world, from both business and artistic points of view.
