Mare Nostrum Elements presents Emerging Choreographer Series

Mare Nostrum Elements, in collaboration with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City, presents their 7th annual Emerging Choreographer Series, celebrating new dances and giving an opportunity to talented dancemakers. From the 90 applicants, 10 were selected to present work in two public performances, and to receive free studio space, a stipend, and mentoring in different aspects of the dance world, from both business and artistic points of view.