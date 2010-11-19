Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet, joined by Philadelphia-based Variant 6 Vocal Ensemble, in the NY premiere of "Munu Munu," a full-length ballet to contemporary music by Toby Twining and medieval music from the 1300's by Jacopo Da Bologna, Grimace, and Solage. Program features 5 dancers, 6 vocalists, and 2 musicians.