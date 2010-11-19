Time: April 8, 2022 at 7:30pm to April 9, 2022 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette Ave.
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 19292223973
Event Type: dance/music/vocals
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago
Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet, joined by Philadelphia-based Variant 6 Vocal Ensemble, in the NY premiere of "Munu Munu," a full-length ballet to contemporary music by Toby Twining and medieval music from the 1300's by Jacopo Da Bologna, Grimace, and Solage. Program features 5 dancers, 6 vocalists, and 2 musicians.
