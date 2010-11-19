Time: October 28, 2021 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: Theatre Row
Street: 419 West 42 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: https://bfany.org/theatre-row…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Dancer/choreographer Lynn Needle, former Nikolais Dance Theatre soloist, will appear on the United Solo Festival in her "Six Solos - Legend, Myth and Nature," a one hour, six solo presentation that features works by seminal choreographers Alwin Nikolais and Claudia Gitelman, along with dances by Ms. Needle that exemplify the German school of modern dance and its evolution. There will also be a special appearance by renegade musician Teddy Gibbons.
Comment
© 2021 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Lynn Needle's Six Solos on United Solo Festival to add comments!
Join danceart.