Lynn Needle's Six Solos on United Solo Festival

Dancer/choreographer Lynn Needle, former Nikolais Dance Theatre soloist, will appear on the United Solo Festival in her "Six Solos - Legend, Myth and Nature," a one hour, six solo presentation that features works by seminal choreographers Alwin Nikolais and Claudia Gitelman, along with dances by Ms. Needle that exemplify the German school of modern dance and its evolution. There will also be a special appearance by renegade musician Teddy Gibbons.