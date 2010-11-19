danceart.

Lydia Johnson Dance

Time: September 12, 2020 from 6pm to 6:30pm
Location: intersection of Highland St. &amp; Maplewood Ave.
City/Town: Maplewood Village, New Jersey
Website or Map: http://lydiajohnsondance.org
Phone: 929.222.3973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Lydia Johnson Dance will present a live outdoor performance of the closing section of Johnson's ballet "Clearing," set to music by Philip Glass.  The section, created for women, juxtaposes increasingly emotional gestures with poses traditionally deemed as feminine and glamorous.  Free admission; social distancing and masks are required.  rain date is September 19 at 6 PM.

