Time: June 5, 2019 at 7:30pm to June 7, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: May 14
Lydia Johnson Dance announces 3 performances at the Ailey Citigroup Theater. The 13-member ensemble will be joined by guest artist Craig Hall, former soloist with New York City Ballet, who will appear in Johnson's Night and Dreams, partnering principal LJD dancer Laura DiOrio in several pas de deux that are woven into the piece. The program will also feature other Johnson ballets set to music by Handel, Gorecki, and the world premiere of Clearing, to piano works by Philip Glass.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Lydia Johnson Dance to add comments!
Join danceart.