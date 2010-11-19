Lydia Johnson Dance announces 3 performances at the Ailey Citigroup Theater. The 13-member ensemble will be joined by guest artist Craig Hall, former soloist with New York City Ballet, who will appear in Johnson's Night and Dreams, partnering principal LJD dancer Laura DiOrio in several pas de deux that are woven into the piece. The program will also feature other Johnson ballets set to music by Handel, Gorecki, and the world premiere of Clearing, to piano works by Philip Glass.