Time: June 21, 2017 at 7:30pm to June 23, 2017 at 7:30pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newyorklivearts.org
Phone: 212.924.0077
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Jun 13, 2017
Choreographer Lydia Johnson presents her 13-member ensemble joined by guests Mary Beth Hansohn and peter Chursin, recently seen in the Twyla Tharp Dance 50th Anniversary Tour. Johnson will premiere two ballets: Trio Sonatas, set to music by Handel; and "This, and my heart beside," inspired by a poem by Emily Dickinson and set to music by Philip Glass and Marc Mellits.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Lydia Johnson Dance to add comments!
Join danceart.