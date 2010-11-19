Time: September 26, 2020 from 5pm to 6pm
Location: Untermyer Gardens
Street: 941 North Broadway
City/Town: Yonkers, New York
Website or Map: http://www.untermyergardens.o…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Lori Belilove and The Isadora Duncan Dance Company return to Untermyer Gardens for a live performance of works by Duncan and Belilove. The ensemble will appear in the exquisite setting of the Walled Garden amphitheater where Samuel and Minnie Untermyer watched The Isadorables perform in 1923, followed by The Isadora Duncan Dancers at the same site in 1932. Socially distanced seating will be provided for the audience.
