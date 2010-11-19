Lori Belilove and The Isadora Duncan Dance Company return to Untermyer Gardens for a live performance of works by Duncan and Belilove. The ensemble will appear in the exquisite setting of the Walled Garden amphitheater where Samuel and Minnie Untermyer watched The Isadorables perform in 1923, followed by The Isadora Duncan Dancers at the same site in 1932. Socially distanced seating will be provided for the audience.