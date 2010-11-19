Time: September 25, 2021 from 5pm to 6pm
Location: Untermyer Gardens
Street: 945 North Broadway
City/Town: Yonkers
Phone: www.untermyergardens.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 17 minutes ago
Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company return to perform in the exquisite outdoor walled garden Amphitheater at Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, which hosted a performance of The Isadorables, a troupe formed by Irma Duncan, in 1923. Entitled "The Art of Isadora: a glow over this sad earth," Belilove has selected a program of Duncan dances and her original works that offer moments of hope and beauty as well as expressions of lament and tragedy.
