Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company return to perform in the exquisite outdoor walled garden Amphitheater at Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, which hosted a performance of The Isadorables, a troupe formed by Irma Duncan, in 1923. Entitled "The Art of Isadora: a glow over this sad earth," Belilove has selected a program of Duncan dances and her original works that offer moments of hope and beauty as well as expressions of lament and tragedy.