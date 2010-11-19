Loretta Thomas' Moving Visions and guests

Loretta Thomas will present a program rich in both new works and dance treasures, performed by her Moving Visions, and guests Catherine Gallant, Amelia Dawe Sanders, and Dances We Dance, the new ensemble directed by Francesca Todesco. Dance for all tastes will be shown by this impressive gathering as they perform contemporary works by Thomas, Sanders, and Gallant, and classics by Isadora Duncan and Ted Shawn.