Loretta Thomas' Moving Visions and guests

Time: October 22, 2021 at 8pm to October 24, 2021 at 3pm
Location: Actors Fund Arts Center
Street: 160 Schermerhorn St.
City/Town: Brooklyn, New York
Website or Map: https://www.brownpapertickets…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Loretta Thomas will present a program rich in both new works and dance treasures, performed by her Moving Visions, and guests Catherine Gallant, Amelia Dawe Sanders, and Dances We Dance, the new ensemble directed by Francesca Todesco. Dance for all tastes will be shown by this impressive gathering as they perform contemporary works by Thomas, Sanders, and Gallant, and classics by Isadora Duncan and Ted Shawn.
