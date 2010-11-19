Limon Dance Company's free classes

danceart.

Time: September 12, 2020 at 10am to September 19, 2020 at 11am
Location: Bryant Park
Street: 42nd Street &amp; Avenue of the Americas
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://limon.org
Phone: 212.777.3353
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Limon Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is offering Free classes in basic modern dance Saturdays, Sept. 12 & 19, 10 to 11 am, on the grass at Bryant Park.  Classes are taught by members of the Limon Dance Company: Sept. 12 by Eric Parra with musician Greg Loewer; Sept. 19 by Lauren Twomley with musician Ryan Wolfe.   Students of all ages are welcome, wearing comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet.  Masks are necessary.  Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised.  www.limon.org

