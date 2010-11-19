Limon Dance Company's free classes

The Limon Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is offering Free classes in basic modern dance Saturdays, Sept. 12 & 19, 10 to 11 am, on the grass at Bryant Park. Classes are taught by members of the Limon Dance Company: Sept. 12 by Eric Parra with musician Greg Loewer; Sept. 19 by Lauren Twomley with musician Ryan Wolfe. Students of all ages are welcome, wearing comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet. Masks are necessary. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised. www.limon.org