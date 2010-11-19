Limon Dance Company on Instagram

danceart.

Time: April 1, 2020 at 7:30pm to April 5, 2020 at 2pm
Location: LIMONLIVE@limondance
Website or Map: http://www.limon.org
Phone: 212.777.3353
Event Type: conversations/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Join the Limon Dance Company's NYC season on LIMONLIVE@limondance.  The Company will reinvent the cancelled 2020 Joyce Season with 1/2 hour Instagram presentations to honor the work that could have been seen Live this week at the Joyce.  Every night at 7:30 PM will see a conversation with company members, with snippets of dance, about the works to be presented during the season.  Sunday at 2 will be a talk about future plans.  The week is organized and executed by the dancers of the Limon Dance Company, who have entitled the week reJOYCE 2020.

