Limon Dance Company

Time: December 19, 2020 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.limon.nyc
Phone: 212.777.3353
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

The Limon Dance Company, Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, returns to Kaatsbaan for a residency, Dec. 1-23, highlighted by a free online performance Dec. 19 at 7 PM.  Two Limon masterpieces will be performed: "The Moor's Pavane" (1949) and "There is a Time" (1956), along with the entertaining new "Suite Donuts," choreographed by Chafin Seymour.   The residency will also offer Limon's Home Edition V, an online training dance program that provides participating students an opportunity to be in-process with the Company.

