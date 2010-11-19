Join the Limon Dance Company at limon.nyc on Sept. 17th at 7 PM as they kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15-Oct. 15) with a celebration of Jose Limon's legacy of 75 years of creating and performing around the world. The presentation takes a closer look a the Company's heralded Limon4Kids Program and the exclusive film release of "The Time is Now," its first production with new Artistic Director Dante Puleio, inspired by Limon's masterpiece "There is a Time." The event will be available online until Sunday Sept. 20th at midnight.