The Limon Dance Company, one of the world's great modern companies since its founding in 1946, will return to the Joyce with a program of Limon masterworks: "The Traitor," a deeply relevant investigation of betrayal drawn from the biblical drama of Judas and Jesus; "Mazurkas," a celebration of the vitality of the Polish people, set to music by Chopin played live by brilliant pianist Andrei Baumann; and "Orfeo," one of Limon's final works, bringing to life the love and loss of Orfeo and Eurydice.