Time: March 31, 2020 at 7:30pm to April 5, 2020 at 2pm
Location: The Joyce Theater
Street: 175 Eighth Avenue
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2122420800
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 54 minutes ago
The Limon Dance Company, one of the world's great modern companies since its founding in 1946, will return to the Joyce with a program of Limon masterworks: "The Traitor," a deeply relevant investigation of betrayal drawn from the biblical drama of Judas and Jesus; "Mazurkas," a celebration of the vitality of the Polish people, set to music by Chopin played live by brilliant pianist Andrei Baumann; and "Orfeo," one of Limon's final works, bringing to life the love and loss of Orfeo and Eurydice.
