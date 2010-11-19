Time: March 13, 2020 at 8pm to March 14, 2020 at 8pm
Location: Alchemical Studios
Street: 104 West 14th St., 3rd floor
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.laurapaweldance.org
Phone: 212.873.9073
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Laura Pawel Dance Company presents "Time Bites and Other Dances," featuring the premiere of "Time Bites," and popular company works. Pawel presents her longtime dance and music colleagues, whose work includes set and improvised movement and music. All music is played live by composer/musicians Phil Stone, The Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Barebones (guitar and harmonica).
