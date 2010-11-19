The 11th annual Latin American Cultural Week will present the best in tango instruction and performance. The great Gabriel Misse and his partner Carla Espinoza will appear in a Milonga November 19, starting at 9:30 PM, and will also teach Tango Seminars November 11-21. Events will take place at the Dardo Galletto Studios, 151 West 46 St. For a complete schedule please visit www.dardogallettostudios.com