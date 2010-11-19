Time: November 11, 2016 at 7pm to November 20, 2016 at 5pm
Location: Dardo Galletto Studio
Street: 151 W 46th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.dardogallettostudi…
Event Type: tango, dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Nov 5, 2016
The 11th annual Latin American Cultural Week will present the best in tango instruction and performance. The great Gabriel Misse and his partner Carla Espinoza will appear in a Milonga November 19, starting at 9:30 PM, and will also teach Tango Seminars November 11-21. Events will take place at the Dardo Galletto Studios, 151 West 46 St. For a complete schedule please visit www.dardogallettostudios.com
