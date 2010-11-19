Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, founded and directed by Christin Hanna, will present a varied program highlighted by a rarely seen pas de deux from Agnes De Mille's last ballet "The Other," danced by Stephen Hanna, former principal with New York City Ballet, and Abi Stafford, current principal with New York City Ballet. Performances will also include ballets by Constantine Baecher, co-founder of the Festival and former member of the Royal Danish Ballet; Royal Carreras, Traci Finch, Jacopo Godani, and Katherine Duke.