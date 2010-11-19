Time: July 24, 2019 at 6pm to July 27, 2019 at 7pm
Location: Lake Tahoe and Truckee California
Street: 130 W Lake Blvd.
City/Town: Tahoe City, Ca
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 56 minutes ago
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, founded and directed by Christin Hanna, will present a varied program highlighted by a rarely seen pas de deux from Agnes De Mille's last ballet "The Other," danced by Stephen Hanna, former principal with New York City Ballet, and Abi Stafford, current principal with New York City Ballet. Performances will also include ballets by Constantine Baecher, co-founder of the Festival and former member of the Royal Danish Ballet; Royal Carreras, Traci Finch, Jacopo Godani, and Katherine Duke.
