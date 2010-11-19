danceart.

Kozlova's Nutcracker Winter Suite

Time: December 20, 2019 at 5pm to December 21, 2019 at 3pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2128645400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Valentina Kozlova presents her Dance Conservatory dancers, ages 6-18, in their one-hour, family-friendly "Nutcracker Winter Suite" to the beloved Tchaikovsky score.   The performance is all dance, starting with the Snow Scene and moving into the Kingdom of Sweets with all the traditional divertissements, including Waltz of the Flowers and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

