Time: September 19, 2019 at 8pm to September 21, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Agnes Varis P.A. Center
Street: 280 Broadway (entrance at 53A Chambers St.)
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.gibneydance.org
Phone: 646.837.6809
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Keiko Fujii Dance Company of Osaka, Japan, returns to New York with the U.S. premiere of Ms. Fujii's "Tamashii No Tibiki II" (Soul Vibrations), performed by Ms. Fujii joined by New York based dancers. The concert will also feature renowned Taiko Drummer Kenny Endo.
