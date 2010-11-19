Kathryn Posin Dance Company

Kathryn Posin, recipient of a grant through the City Artists Corps Grants program, presented by the NY Fdn. for the Arts and the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs, will present, in the spirit of neighborhood recovery, a free to the public performance in NoHo, where she is a longtime resident. The program will feature an excerpt from Posin's latest work "Triple Sextet" to Steve Reich's Pulitzer-Prize-winning "Double Sextet," the duet "Through You," choreographed and danced by Claire Mazza and Alejandro Ulioa, and Gerald Arpino's solo "Touch Me," danced by Daniel White. For reservations contact pozndance@aol.com