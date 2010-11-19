The Kathryn Posin Dance Company has been invited to open the 2019-20 Dig Dance Season of the 92nd St. Y, and for the occasion will present three premieres: Evolution: The Letters of Charles Darwin; the edgy Triple Sextet to Steve Reich's Pulitzer Prize-winning Double Sextet, and Memoir, a solo for Lance Westergard. Company members are Chanmee Jeong, Cristian Laverde Konig, Claire Mazza, Momchil Mladenov, Camilla Rodrigues, Alejandro Ulloa, and Daniel White.