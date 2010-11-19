danceart.

Kathryn Posin Dance Company

Time: September 13, 2019 at 8pm to September 14, 2019 at 8pm
Location: 92nd St. Y
Street: 1395 Lexington Avenue
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2124155500
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

The Kathryn Posin Dance Company has been invited to open the 2019-20 Dig Dance Season of the 92nd St. Y, and for the occasion will present three premieres: Evolution: The Letters of Charles Darwin; the edgy Triple Sextet to Steve Reich's Pulitzer Prize-winning Double Sextet, and Memoir, a solo for Lance Westergard.  Company members are Chanmee Jeong, Cristian Laverde Konig, Claire Mazza, Momchil Mladenov, Camilla Rodrigues, Alejandro Ulloa, and Daniel White.

