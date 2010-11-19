danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Henning Rubsam's Lecture Course "Iconic Dance Partnerships"

Event Details

Henning Rubsam's Lecture Course "Iconic Dance Partnerships"

Time: September 16, 2021 at 5:30pm to December 9, 2021 at 5:30pm
Location: Lincoln Center area, NYC
Phone: 212.717.6869
Event Type: dance, lecture, series
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Henning Rubsam, choreographer and artistic director of SENSEDANCE, will teach a dance history/appreciation course for the general public on "Iconic Dance Partnerships," including Ginger Rogers & Fred Astaire, Nureyev & Fonteyn, St. Denis/Shawn, and many more.  Thursdays, Sept. 16-Dec. 9, location in the Lincoln Center area.  For more information email hrubsam@huntersoe.org

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Henning Rubsam's Lecture Course "Iconic Dance Partnerships" to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2021   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service