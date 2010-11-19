Time: September 16, 2021 at 5:30pm to December 9, 2021 at 5:30pm
Location: Lincoln Center area, NYC
Phone: 212.717.6869
Event Type: dance, lecture, series
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago
Henning Rubsam, choreographer and artistic director of SENSEDANCE, will teach a dance history/appreciation course for the general public on "Iconic Dance Partnerships," including Ginger Rogers & Fred Astaire, Nureyev & Fonteyn, St. Denis/Shawn, and many more. Thursdays, Sept. 16-Dec. 9, location in the Lincoln Center area. For more information email hrubsam@huntersoe.org
Comment
© 2021 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Henning Rubsam's Lecture Course "Iconic Dance Partnerships" to add comments!
Join danceart.