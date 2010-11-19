Time: December 8, 2016 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0126
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Dec 8, 2016
H.T. Chen & Dancers will appear in a program of H.T. works informed by Chinese history and culture, including excerpts from "South of Gold Mountain," their impeccably researched work that tells the little-known story of the thousands of Chinese immigrants who came to America and settled in Southern states, helping to build railroads, bridges, and more. The evening, which gives food for thought and refreshments starts at 7 PM with a serving of dim sum.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for H.T. Chen & Dancers to add comments!
Join danceart.