God is a Woman and She is Black: Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna

Event Details

Time: December 28, 2019 at 8pm to December 29, 2019 at 3pm
Location: Theater for the New City
Street: 155 First Avenue
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2122541109
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza present "God is a Woman and She is Black,' a trip to the sacred sites of the mysterious Black Madonna in Italy and around the world.  The show transports audiences with processions, drumming rituals, chanting, and dancing in honor of the Black Madonna.

