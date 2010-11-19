Time: September 16, 2017 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: St. Peter's Church
Street: 619 Lexington Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.glamourtango2.bpt.…
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Aug 6, 2017
The elegant GlamourTango, with an all-female cast of musicians, vocalist and dancers, returns to pay tribute to the Tango of the Rio de la Plata region of South America and the unheralded women of early tango. The glamorous cast hails from Argentina and Uruguay, and is led by creator/pianist Polly Ferman.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for GlamourTango to add comments!
Join danceart.