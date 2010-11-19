Time: October 23, 2016 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Le Poisson Rouge
Street: 158 Bleecker St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.glamourtango.com
Phone: www.lpr.com
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 22, 2016
Uruguayan pianist Polly Ferman presents her "GlamourTango," a stylish and sophisticated tribute to the early women of Tango, performed by an all-female cast of musicians, singer, and dancers. Joining the Company at Le Poisson Rouge are guest dancers Vidala Barbosa and Romina Levin, who appeared with "GlamourTango" on its recent South American tour.
