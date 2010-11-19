Free Dance Lesson on Zoom with Mark DeGarmo Dance

Time: May 5, 2020 from 6:30pm to 7pm
Location: Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom
Street: https://
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://zoom.us/j/2123759214
Phone: 4438239294
Event Type: free, online, dance, lesson
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Join MDD for a #GivingTuesdayNow Dance Circle on Zoom Tuesday, May 5th 6:30-7:00pm ET U.S. Mark DeGarmo, Founder, Executive & Artistic Director, will lead a short dance circle / mini lesson to celebrate unity and connection during this time.
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2123759214
or join with Meeting Code 212-375-9214
#GivingTuesdayNow is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity– to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal. As dancers, we believe dance has the power to do just that. Let's connect, release some stress, and have fun together!
A suggested donation of $5-$25 helps to support MDD's education and performance programs year-round.
1.) Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2
2.) Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance
3.) Online: www.d4d2020.givesmart.com
