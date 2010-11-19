danceart.

Flyaway Productions in "The Wait Room"

Time: September 20, 2019 at 8pm to September 22, 2019 at 3pm
Location: outdoor site next to Sing Sing Correctional Facility
City/Town: Ossiningm NY
Website or Map: http://www.singsingprisonmuse…
Phone: 914.236.5407
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
San Francisco's Flyaway Productions announces the New York premiere of "The Wait Room," an outdoor, site-specific dance honoring women with incarcerated loved ones.  Noted S.F. critic Rita Felciano: "This is art at the heart of the democratic ideal."  (San Francisco Bay Guardian).   Creator is Jo Kreiter, recipient of a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship.  Presented by the Sing Sing Prison Museum, the performances will take place next to the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, NY.

