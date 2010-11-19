Flyaway Productions in "The Wait Room"

San Francisco's Flyaway Productions announces the New York premiere of "The Wait Room," an outdoor, site-specific dance honoring women with incarcerated loved ones. Noted S.F. critic Rita Felciano: "This is art at the heart of the democratic ideal." (San Francisco Bay Guardian). Creator is Jo Kreiter, recipient of a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship. Presented by the Sing Sing Prison Museum, the performances will take place next to the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, NY.