Time: September 20, 2019 at 8pm to September 22, 2019 at 3pm
Location: outdoor site next to Sing Sing Correctional Facility
City/Town: Ossiningm NY
Website or Map: http://www.singsingprisonmuse…
Phone: 914.236.5407
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago
San Francisco's Flyaway Productions announces the New York premiere of "The Wait Room," an outdoor, site-specific dance honoring women with incarcerated loved ones. Noted S.F. critic Rita Felciano: "This is art at the heart of the democratic ideal." (San Francisco Bay Guardian). Creator is Jo Kreiter, recipient of a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship. Presented by the Sing Sing Prison Museum, the performances will take place next to the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, NY.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Flyaway Productions in "The Wait Room" to add comments!
Join danceart.