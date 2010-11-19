danceart.

Fini Dance Summer School Scholarships

Time: July 9, 2019 at 12pm to August 15, 2019 at 12pm
Location: Villapiana, Italy, and New York City
City/Town: Italy and New York City
Website or Map: http://www.finidance.nyc
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Antonio Fini's Fini Dance offers scholarships for its Summer Intensives in both Villapiana Italy and NYC.  Ballet and modern dance teachers in Italy, July 9-28, include Terese Capucilli (Juilliard and Graham), Michael Mao (Mao Dance), Joao Carvalho (Paul Taylor School), Tabata Caldironi (La Scala of Milan), and more.  Teachers in NYC, August 5-15, include Carvalho, Mao9, Logan Kruger (Limon), Katherine Duke (Erick Hawkins), and more, plus a special meeting with Janet Eilber, artistic director of the Martha Graham Dance Company.  Send video to info@finidance.nyc

