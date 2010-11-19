Fini Dance Summer School Scholarships

Antonio Fini's Fini Dance offers scholarships for its Summer Intensives in both Villapiana Italy and NYC. Ballet and modern dance teachers in Italy, July 9-28, include Terese Capucilli (Juilliard and Graham), Michael Mao (Mao Dance), Joao Carvalho (Paul Taylor School), Tabata Caldironi (La Scala of Milan), and more. Teachers in NYC, August 5-15, include Carvalho, Mao9, Logan Kruger (Limon), Katherine Duke (Erick Hawkins), and more, plus a special meeting with Janet Eilber, artistic director of the Martha Graham Dance Company. Send video to info@finidance.nyc