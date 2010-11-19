danceart.

Fini Dance International Summer School in Italy

Event Details

Time: March 30, 2020 at 12am to June 30, 2020 at 12pm
Location: Calabria, Italy
Website or Map: http://www.finidance.nyc
Event Type: summer, intensive
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Int'l Summer School held in Calabria in Southern Italy, announces an innovative Dance Challenge Competition on Video.  Fini invites dancers to post a video of themselves dancing on their instagram accounts, with the winner receiving a full scholarship to the 3-week Fini Dance Int'l Summer School.  Dancers of all ages and genres are invited to apply.  The celebrated staff includes teachers from Juilliard, Graham, and Ailey Schools.  Post a (vertical) video of you dancing at home or in a studio.  For info on how to post, please visit the website at www.finidance.nyc

