Fini Dance International Summer School in Italy

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Int'l Summer School held in Calabria in Southern Italy, announces an innovative Dance Challenge Competition on Video. Fini invites dancers to post a video of themselves dancing on their instagram accounts, with the winner receiving a full scholarship to the 3-week Fini Dance Int'l Summer School. Dancers of all ages and genres are invited to apply. The celebrated staff includes teachers from Juilliard, Graham, and Ailey Schools. Post a (vertical) video of you dancing at home or in a studio. For info on how to post, please visit the website at www.finidance.nyc