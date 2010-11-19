Fini Dance International Gala and Award

Time: August 15, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://eventbrite.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Antonio Fini presents the 9th annual Fini Dance International Gala and Awards Presentation, with dancers from Italy and New York performing in a spirit of exchange and collaboration. Hosts are the charming Tabata Caldironi of Milan and Ornella Fado. Performing artists include Alessandra Corona Works, Buglisi Dance Theater, Michael Mao, all of New York, and guests from the Italian Dancing with the Stars: Giorgia Pia Gatto from Reggio Calabria, and Marek Pisanu from Cagliari, Sardinia. Awards will be presented to Christina Giannini, costumer, Katherine Crockett, and Maria Vittoria Villa.
