Fini Dance International Gala and Award

Antonio Fini presents the 9th annual Fini Dance International Gala and Awards Presentation, with dancers from Italy and New York performing in a spirit of exchange and collaboration. Hosts are the charming Tabata Caldironi of Milan and Ornella Fado. Performing artists include Alessandra Corona Works, Buglisi Dance Theater, Michael Mao, all of New York, and guests from the Italian Dancing with the Stars: Giorgia Pia Gatto from Reggio Calabria, and Marek Pisanu from Cagliari, Sardinia. Awards will be presented to Christina Giannini, costumer, Katherine Crockett, and Maria Vittoria Villa.