Fall Further X

Time: November 14, 2021 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Dixon Place
Street: 161A Chrystie St.
City/Town: New York City
Website or Map: http://www.bitly.com/fallfurt…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Pentacle's tenth year of Fall Further brings to the stage the work of 6 female-led companies for an evening of dance at Dixon Place.  Presenting artists, showing a wide variety of works, are Ariel Rivka Dance; BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance; Claire Porter/PORTABLES; CoreDance Contemporary; Jodie Randolph Dance; and REDi Dance Co.  In-person and virtual.

