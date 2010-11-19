Time: November 14, 2021 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Dixon Place
Street: 161A Chrystie St.
City/Town: New York City
Website or Map: http://www.bitly.com/fallfurt…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 21 minutes ago
Pentacle's tenth year of Fall Further brings to the stage the work of 6 female-led companies for an evening of dance at Dixon Place. Presenting artists, showing a wide variety of works, are Ariel Rivka Dance; BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance; Claire Porter/PORTABLES; CoreDance Contemporary; Jodie Randolph Dance; and REDi Dance Co. In-person and virtual.
Comment
© 2021 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Fall Further X to add comments!
Join danceart.