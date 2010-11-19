Catherine Gallant/Dance presents a live outdoor 1/2 hour version of their latest work, Escape from the House of Mercy, as part of the Open Culture program, which places performances on NYC streets. The 8-member dance/theater work is inspired by The House of Mercy, once located at Inwood Hill Park and described as "a home for abandoned and trouble women." It was, in fact, closer to a prison or workhouse to which most women and girls were brought against their wills."