Time: June 12, 2021 from 3pm to 3:45pm
Location: on the street
Street: 104th St. bet. Madison and Fifth Avenues
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: https://catherinegallantdance…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago
Catherine Gallant/Dance presents a live outdoor 1/2 hour version of their latest work, Escape from the House of Mercy, as part of the Open Culture program, which places performances on NYC streets. The 8-member dance/theater work is inspired by The House of Mercy, once located at Inwood Hill Park and described as "a home for abandoned and trouble women." It was, in fact, closer to a prison or workhouse to which most women and girls were brought against their wills."
