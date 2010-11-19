Time: December 18, 2021 at 7:30pm to December 19, 2021 at 7:30pm
Location: St. Michael's Church
Street: 225 W. 99th St.
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.catherinegallantda…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Catherine Gallant presents her Escape from the House of Mercy, inspired by the notorious House of Mercy, once located at Inwood Hill Park in Upper Manhattan in the early 20th century. Described as "a home for abandoned and troubled women," it was, in fact, closer to a prison or workhouse in which women were routinely punished with starvation diets, head shaving, and restraints, acted out under the guise of rehabilitation. Gallant seeks to mine the feelings of vulnerability and powerlessness, especially when the rights of the poor, especially women, were completely denied.
