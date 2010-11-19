Ballet Tech KIDS DANCE

Great American choreographer Eliot Feld presents his KIDS DANCE, 63 whiz-kids, ages 11-18, who are trained tuition free at Feld's Ballet Tech. The program will feature four Feld classics: Hello Fancy, the choreographer's first dance created for the children in 1992; the effervescent trio Joggers; KYDZNY, a bubbly Balkan piece for an ensemble of 39; and A Stair Dance, a romp on a flight of stairs dedicated to Gregory Hines.