Time: December 19, 2021 from 6pm to 7pm
Location: zoom
Website or Map: https://www.everbutton.com/pa…
Phone: 929.222.3973
Event Type: dance/music/vocals
Organized By: Audrey Ross
"Drums and Songs of Illumination" is a feast of Southern Italian, Native American and Brazilian ritual music and drumming, and healing chants. An ensemble of singers, musicians, and dancers will perform on classical guitar, percussion, violin, accordion, tambourines, drums, bansuri flutes, and more. Presented by Alessandra Belloni, John La Barbera, and I Giullari di Piazza to bring light during the solstice in this time of darkness, and to celebrate rebirth.
