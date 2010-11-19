"Drums and Songs of Illumination" is a feast of Southern Italian, Native American and Brazilian ritual music and drumming, and healing chants. An ensemble of singers, musicians, and dancers will perform on classical guitar, percussion, violin, accordion, tambourines, drums, bansuri flutes, and more. Presented by Alessandra Belloni, John La Barbera, and I Giullari di Piazza to bring light during the solstice in this time of darkness, and to celebrate rebirth.