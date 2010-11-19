DENISHAWN: Dances by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn

Time: September 30, 2021 at 7:30pm to October 3, 2021 at 3pm
Location: Theatre at St. Jeans
Street: 150 East 76th St.
City/Town: New York City
Website or Map: http://www.audreyrosspublicit…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Denishawn, a program of rarely seen works by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, regarded as the Mother and Father of American Modern Dance, will be presented Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 E. 76th St. NYC. The Company: Arthur Aviles, PeiJu Chien-Pott, Christine Dakin, Antonio Fini, Nina Jirka, Valentina Kozlova, Bradley Shelver, trio from Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, and dancers from the Limon Institute. Pianist is Jonathan Howard Katz. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com
