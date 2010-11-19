Time: July 29, 2021 from 6:30pm to 7:15pm
Location: Rockaway Beach
Street: Beach 86th Street
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.dancesbyisadora.com
Phone: 917.673.3132
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Dances by Isadora, directed by Catherine Gallant, will present a free live performance of works by Isadora Duncan, adapted for the beach environment. The program will include "Grand March," created in 1914 following the tragic deaths of Duncan's children; "Water Study," "Narcissus," and more, all adapted for the shifting texture of sand, wind, and sky.
