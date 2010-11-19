Dancers of the Met, live outdoors

Dancers of the Met, an independent collective of dancers who have performed with the Metropolitan Opera throughout the seasons, is joining with furloughed members of the Met Orchestra and Met Chorus Artists to produce an outdoor event, May 16th, culminating in two live dance performances. The day's events will begin at 11 AM with short demonstrations of dance and opera music for the public. The two dance concerts will take place at 4 PM & 5:30 PM, and will show choreography by Michelle Vargo, Belinda McGuire, Danielle Russo, and Jacoby Pruitt, accompanied by musicians and vocalist from the Metropolitan Opera. Their collaboration, spearheaded by dancers Cesar Abreu, Natalia Alonso, Reka Echerer, and Maria Phaegan, are bringing live dance, music, and opera back to NYC's diverse and vibrant community.