Dance Parade's Lift Off!

Time: February 29, 2020 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Taj Lounge
Street: 48 West 21 St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Phone: www.danceparade.org
Event Type: party/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Dance Parade's season gets off to a partying start with Lift Off!, a fun evening of performances by just a few of the companies that will participate in the 14th annual Dance Parade (May 16th), and appearances by two of the grand marshals: David Dorfman, and DJ Liquid Todd. Social dancing, New American cuisine, and opulent Indian decor enhance the evening, a celebration of dance and the Dance Parade.
