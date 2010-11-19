Time: February 29, 2020 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Taj Lounge
Street: 48 West 21st St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Phone: www.danceparade.org
Event Type: party
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Dance Parade season gets off to a rousing start with Lift Off!, the launch party for season 14. Two of the Grand Marshals, David Dorfman and DJLiquid Todd, will attend, and there will be performances by several dance groups representing the dazzling variety of dance companies that appear in the Parade (scheduled for May 16th). There will be music, dance performances, social dancing, and New American cuisine.
Comment
© 2020 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Dance Parade's Lift Off! to add comments!
Join danceart.