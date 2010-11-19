Time: May 4, 2020 at 12am to May 7, 2020 at 12am
Location: on zoom
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago
Dance Parade announces the Dare to Dance Challenge, an open call for choreographers to connect to their dancers remotely during this period of isolation and social distancing. Cash prizes for the three winning videos are offered to the choreographers who create a one minute video on Zoom. Deadline to apply is May 7th. Details at danceparade.org/dare-to-dance-challenge
Comment
© 2020 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Dance Parade's Dance Challenge to add comments!
Join danceart.