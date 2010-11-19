Dance Parade 2020

"Put on your dance shoes and get ready to celebrate Dance Parade's 14th year!" invites founder/executive director Greg Miller. On Saturday, May 16th, starting at 1 PM, join celebrity Grand Marshals (choreographer David Dorfman, dance artist Princess lockeroo, Masala Bhangra pioneer Sarina Jain, and SiriusXM host DJ Liquid Todd), along with a multitude of New Yorkers and dancers around the world, in a dance-in-place online event in your living room! Connecting with free Zoom video cameras, 1,000 dancers will showcase their moves in over 100 styles of dance, and participate in interactive Dance Battles, I Dance Like You Showcase, Tutu Jams, Dance Police Lockdown, Kids dance and lessons with Indian Bhangra, Waacking (a style similar to Vogueing), African, Zumba and Modern Dance.