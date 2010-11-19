Dance-it-Out! children's books

Mother and daughter team, writer Terrel and dancer Kaelyn Lefferts, announce Dance-It-Out! Creative Movement Stories for children ages 4 to 7. The delightful 24 book series combines whimsical storytelling and interactive play to fully engage the readers. As children enjoy the fanciful stories, they are also invited to dance along, either creating their own movements, or copying the beautifully executed and photographed moves by Ballerina Konora, enacted by the lovely Kaelyn, currently an apprentice with Ballet Idaho. Created during the pandemic, the books have been described as "full of joy and wonder," "opens a door to dance," "fun and healthy," and much more.