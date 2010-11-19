danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in NYC

Event Details

Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in NYC

Time: November 16, 2016 from 6:15pm to 9pm
Location: Gibney Dance
Street: 53A Chambers Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.dance-enthusiast.c…
Phone: www.eventbrite.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Nov 2, 2016

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Dance Enthusiast announces its 5th Enthusiastic Event! - "Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in New York City," a celebration of the beauty and complexity of Caribbean dance.  Founder/editor of The Dance Enthusiast Christine Jowers, a native of the US Virgin Islands, is thrilled to present three outstanding women artists: Candace Thompson (Trinidad & Tobago), Nelida Tirado (Puerto Rico), and Nadia Dieudonne (Haiti).   The evening starts at 6:15 PM with drinks and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a 7 PM performance and conversation, ending with dessert and mingling.  PANK Elephant Catering will provide tasty delicacies from all over the Caribbean chain.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in NYC to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service