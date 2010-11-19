Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in NYC

The Dance Enthusiast announces its 5th Enthusiastic Event! - "Dance: Island to Island-Moving Caribbean in New York City," a celebration of the beauty and complexity of Caribbean dance. Founder/editor of The Dance Enthusiast Christine Jowers, a native of the US Virgin Islands, is thrilled to present three outstanding women artists: Candace Thompson (Trinidad & Tobago), Nelida Tirado (Puerto Rico), and Nadia Dieudonne (Haiti). The evening starts at 6:15 PM with drinks and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a 7 PM performance and conversation, ending with dessert and mingling. PANK Elephant Catering will provide tasty delicacies from all over the Caribbean chain.